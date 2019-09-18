September 26, 2019 –

One of the most important components of an HCP engagement system is the ability to organize data in a way that facilitates a team’s activities both pre- and post-contract. Pre-contract capabilities may include some or all of the following:

Integration of FMV rates to ensure that compensation guidelines are consistently applied

Contract design and status tracking

Implementation of local restrictions on payment and/or accommodations

Additionally, once a contract has been executed and the activity is over, companies must meet the plethora of transparency and reporting requirements in today’s regulatory environment. The same engagement may need to be reported in multiple ways, both internally and externally. Good engagement trackers will facilitate this.