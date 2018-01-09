Collecting Performance Metrics is a Major But Necessary Challenge in Value-Based Contracts

Obtaining useful product effectiveness data is key to maintaining beneficial value-based contracts and determining whether to enter one in the first place. Both life science teams and payer organizations utilize health economics and outcomes data to help determine reimbursement in performance-based contracts. Unlike efficacy data gathered from clinical trials, effectiveness data is typically relies on real-world evidence (RWE). From a life science team’s perspective, obtaining effectiveness data is one of the most challenging components of value-based contracts. While payers often have access to claims databases, which can provide ample data to gauge a product’s effectiveness in the real world, company teams may only have access to efficacy data gathered from clinical trials at the start of contract negotiations.

Cutting Edge Information’s report Value-Based Pricing explores some of the challenges associated with performance-based reimbursement agreements, including acquiring access to RWE. Figure 1 shows the perceived difficulty of obtaining data to measure product value or outcomes, by company size.

According to survey data, gathering outcomes data is challenging for the vast majority of pricing teams, regardless of company size. Only a small percentage (7%) of surveyed small company teams don’t consider it a challenge to gather sufficient product data to support value-based contracts.

Compared to Top 10 company teams, surveyed Top 50 and small company pricing groups are more likely to regard gathering product value and outcomes data as a major challenge. Sixty percent of surveyed small company teams and 69% of Top 50 teams view obtaining outcomes and value data as very challenging. On the other hand, a smaller percentage (31%) of Top 10 company pricing teams see gathering data as a major challenge, while a larger percentage (50%) consider it a moderate challenge. In fact, nearly one-in-five surveyed Top 10 teams believe that value and outcomes data collection is only slightly challenging. Resource availability may explain the difference between Top 10 and smaller company teams’ views on the difficulty of gathering value and outcomes data. Larger company teams likely have more staff and funding available to collect RWE than smaller company teams.



Figure 1: Difficulty of Getting Data to Measure Product Value / Outcomes, by Company Size

Although obtaining sufficient product data to demonstrate a compelling value story presents a major challenge for most pricing teams, it is far from impossible. An interviewed HEOR director at a small pharmaceutical company explained that setting up a registry from which to conduct retrospective outcomes analysis is one way to gather data. For performance measures that aren’t typically available in registries, the executive suggests conducting a prospective effectiveness data trial. These measures may seem costly, but ensuring that your team has the right data to support reimbursement decisions can bring success in value-based contracts.

To learn more about the research findings in Cutting Edge Information’s Value-Based Pricing report, download the summary here.