Trends In Thought Leader Segmentation Criteria

In recent years, there has been a dramatic shift in thought leader qualification requirements. One factor could be the shift in physician attitudes toward partnerships with pharma companies. Cutting Edge Information’s recent report Segmenting Thought Leaders analyzes thought leader segmentation trends and criteria data in 2013 and 2017. Between these years, the average criteria for thought leader segmentation have changed substantially. Most notably, company teams require, on average, fewer years of clinical experience and fewer activities for thought leaders to qualify as Tier 1, 2 and 3.

The study goes on to present thought leader segmentation trends during the past several years. These data include changes in:

Experience and activity requirements

Education level

Clinical research study leadership

Thought leader advocacy level

In addition, analysts explain the factors that may drive the changes.

Experience and Activities

Data collected for this report show changes in surveyed teams’ thought leader segmentation qualifications between 2013 and 2017. Key findings include:

On average, surveyed teams prefer thought leaders to have nearly 20% fewer years of clinical experience in 2017 than they did in 2013. This finding applies to Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 qualifications.

The average number of publications per year falls by more than half for Tier 2 and Tier 3 thought leaders. Surveyed teams also indicate that publication requirements are lower in 2017 than 2013 for Tier 1 thought leaders.

Surveyed teams report lower speech requirements, on average, in 2017 than

The number of advisory boards remains largely unchanged for Tier 1 and Tier 2 thought leaders. Yet surveyed teams do not expect Tier 3 thought leaders to participate in as many in 2017 as did in 2013.

The US Physician Payment Sunshine Act and institutional restrictions are putting pressure on physicians who receive payments from company teams in exchange for publications, speaking roles and advisory board participation. As a result, many physicians refuse to work with or receive any payment from company teams. Overall, they participate in fewer activities such as publications and paid speeches for fear of scrutiny.

To adapt, company teams may require fewer overall activities from thought leaders. This change could explain the dramatic shift in the average number of expected publications and speeches per year between 2013 and 2017.

To learn more about the research findings in Cutting Edge Information’s Segmenting Thought Leaders, download the summary here.