Top Qualitative Metrics to Measure Thought Leader Management Value

Measuring the value that medical affairs activities bring to stakeholders is often a difficult task for life science teams. Since the outcomes of medical functions are not linked to revenue, many organizations struggle to quantify their impact. Thought leader development is no exception to this challenge. Many teams struggle to measure and demonstrate thought leader management value. Nonetheless, showing the benefits that these activities bring is extremely important for securing upper management buy-in by demonstrating the necessity of thought leader management in supporting products.

CEI’s report, Medical Affairs Patient-Centricity and Proving Value explores some of the innovative ways that medical affairs teams demonstrate their value to stakeholders. According to the report, while many teams track basic key performance indicators (KPIs) that measure the quantity of KOL interactions, fewer actually measure the quality of thought leader engagements. While quantitative measures can provide important indications of how efficiently teams are interacting with thought leaders, they do not offer much insight into how valuable the relationships really are. Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed teams that track different metrics to gauge the performance of their thought leader management function.

According to the figure, the time or place of meetings with healthcare providers (HCPs) is the most commonly tracked thought leader management activity metric, with 81% of surveyed teams. Although these data can help teams ensure that field forces are meeting frequently enough with KOLs, they do not show how meaningful these interactions are.

The next most common metric — the number of speaker engagements that KOLs participate in — is also a quantitative measure. While it is useful to show how often KOLs engage in these activities, the ability to demonstrate the positive impacts that those speaking events have is perhaps more important to proving thought leader management value.

Importantly though, 62% of surveyed teams collect notes about HCP interactions. These notes can include observations about how willing a thought leader is to advocate for new treatment options, their insights about treatments and other important information. Collecting these notes not only helps medical teams improve their effectiveness, they but also show upper management that thought leader development groups are holding high-quality and mutually beneficial meetings with KOLs.

Figure 1: Items Tracked in the Physician Interaction Database

To demonstrate thought leader management value, teams collect a variety of metrics, both quantitative and qualitative, to show the scope and depth of their KOL interactions. By demonstrating the quality of thought leader relationships through the insights that they provide and the impact that they have on the medical community, teams can effectively prove their value to internal stakeholders.