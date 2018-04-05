Thought Leader Management Best Practices: Choosing the Right CRM System to Fit Your Team’s Needs

Key opinion leader (KOL), or thought leader, management is a crucial component of life science organizations’ scientific efforts. Identifying and engaging a variety of thought leaders allows teams to gain valuable medical insights to guide product development, develop better disease state knowledge and spread scientific data more effectively across the medical community — among other benefits. With so many different components to thought leader development, a high level of organization is key. As such, developing and maintaining a high-quality customer relationship management (CRM) system to track KOL interactions is one of the most important thought leader management best practices.

According to CEI’s module, CRM databases for tracking thought leader interactions are very common, though not universal, among medical affairs teams. Just over two thirds of surveyed teams (68%) report using a CRM system or some sort of database to keep track of KOL relationships (Figure 1). Teams that do not have a CRM system in place are mostly from small companies. These organizations may have very small product pipelines and thus only a small number of KOLs to engage.

Figure 1: Percentage of Teams Using a CRM Database

Teams that do rely on a database to manage thought leader development have several choices to make when it comes to their CRM system. According to CEI’s research, most CRM systems fall under one of two categories: cloud-based and non-cloud-based systems. In addition, teams can choose to utilize a proprietary system which they designed or modified in-house. They can also select an off-the-shelf program purchased from a vendor. Each type of CRM system offers its own benefits and drawbacks. For example, a proprietary software might best fit a team’s needs because it is custom-designed. However, many teams lack the internal expertise to either develop or modify a software system. These proprietary options can also be very expensive to set up.

While different CRM options offer varied advantages and disadvantages, ultimately the thought leader management best practices depend on each team’s individual needs. The number of necessary KOL relationships, the number of internal personnel that interact with thought leaders and the amount of funding available for purchasing and upgrading software all drive teams’ decisions.

To learn more about how different CRM systems can benefit your team’s thought leader management efforts, check out CEI’s module, Thought Leader CRM Database Management.