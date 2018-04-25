Examining How Product Type Affects Thought Leader Development Activity Start Time

When planning a medical affairs launch strategy, one important consideration is thought leader development activity start time and strategy. Thought leader (TL) development groups are essential to medical affairs teams and have a significant effect on product success. These TL development activities are often under the purview of medical affairs, marketing teams or both and can range from participation in speaker programs to conducting clinical trials. Recruiting and maintaining KOL relationships can be incredibly challenging, prompting the use of specialized thought leader development teams. The third module of Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Product Launch Series examines the resources and activities of these teams.

Of surveyed teams, Phase 3 is the most common to begin activities, but thought leader development activity start time can vary based on several factors, especially product type. Figure 1 shows the cumulative percentage of surveyed niche, common and blockbuster teams that begin conducting TL development activities at each lifecycle stage.

The cumulative percentage for common product teams remains at 19% during pre-clinical and Phase 1, with a 12-percentage-point growth at Phase 2. Phase 2 to Phase 3a has a smaller growth of only 7 percentage points to 38% followed by a 31-percentage-point increase in Phase 3b to 69% and a 25-percentage-point increase in the registration and launch phase.

This growth rate differs from both the niche and blockbuster products. No surveyed niche product teams begin their TL development activities until Phase 2. Only 22% start by Phase 2, but a sharp 34-percentage-point growth occurs in Phase 3a. By Phase 3b, over three-quarters (78%) of surveyed niche product teams begin their KOL development activities. The cumulative percentage of blockbuster teams that begin TL development activities increases significantly from pre-clinical to Phase 1, from Phase 2 to Phase 3a, and from Phase 3b to registration and launch. These large peaks show that there are primarily three popular places to begin thought TL activities. Phase 3a and registration/launch are the most common phases that surveyed teams begin activities.



Figure 1: Thought Leader Development Activity Start: Cumulative Percentage, by Product Type

Several thought leader development teams would like thought leader development activity start time to occur earlier in the process. While most can not begin until Phase 3, many surveyed teams would prefer to get going at Phase 2. This is often not budgetarly possible for many companies, but it is likely that thought leader development teams will see more involvement in the early lifecycle stages.

