Specialized Compliance Partnerships Provide High Value for Targeted Solutions

The overarching message after reviewing my notes from the recent Pharmaceutical Compliance Conference in Washington, DC could not have been more clear. Pharmaceutical companies (and the life science industry as a whole) face a wide range of compliance challenges on multiple fronts. Experts from law enforcement, consulting, and compliance teams spoke directly to the scale of the task facing compliance teams in today’s market.

Across the spectrum of life science companies’ needs, a specialized compliance partnership provide the collective knowledge and expertise to tackle individual challenges, which is crucial. The complexity of the modern compliance landscape means that companies are looking for targeted solutions to a wide range of challenges.

Why A Specialized Compliance Partnership Works

Identifying and working through a highly specialized compliance partnership yields valuable dividends for life science companies. Cutting Edge Information is proud of its reputation as an industry leader for providing Fair Market Value rates. We have established ourselves by providing a service that is based on:

Detailed subject matter expertise – CEI has been providing benchmarking and pharmaceutical market research for more than 15 years and began benchmarking compliant FMV rates in 2006, shortly before the initial introduction of the Physician Payments Sunshine Act.

Robust statistical methodology – Our regression-based approach to calculating FMV benchmarks incorporates the differences inherent in working with several HCPs across different geographies and different specialty areas.

Scale and depth of offering – We have developed the most extensive and comprehensive database of FMV data available today that can be rolled out and shared to business units within days instead of weeks or months.

Supplemental information relevant to HCP engagements – Because CEI partners with companies across the life science industry, we are well positioned to provide research and benchmarks on challenges around HCP engagement, including travel policy compliance and other complex compensation questions.

How Compliance Specialization Helps You

Underscoring all these advantages is the regular engagement that Cutting Edge Information has with our clients around FMV rates and challenges associated with HCP engagements. The concentration that a specialized compliance partnership pays to FMV regulations around the world means that our capabilities are highly responsive to changing market needs.

CEI has the industry knowledge to anticipate and facilitate how companies integrate FMV guidance into their overarching compliance framework. Whether you work with an off the shelf solution, a wholly proprietary platform, or something in between – we can be your partner.