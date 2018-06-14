Optimize Your Product Commercialization Team Structure

Commercialization teams have a large impact on a product’s launch success. Each product commercialization team structure fluctuates depending on company size, potential sales and the size of the target audience, so there is not a one-size-fits-all model. Also, product teams shift as the brand moves from preclinical to commercialization, and some teams rely on vendors to assist with functional tasks or to help build overall strategy.

Despite these variations, the best teams usually consist of collaborative, interfunctional personnel. Cutting Edge Information’s Drug Commercialization report examines the functional groups companies include in their product commercialization team structure and how these groups vary over time.

Though a number of different functions participate in product commercialization, commercial, medical, reimbursement and dedicated new product planning receive the most attention.

Commercial: Commercial staff plays one of the most crucial roles in brand planning. Figure 1 shows the average number of commercial FTEs from Phase 3 (pre-submission) to 13-24 months on market. Importantly, these commercial FTEs do not include field sales forces. The average number of commercial FTEs more than doubles from Phase 3 (pre-submission) to launch year. During this stretch of time, teams finalize product messaging, increase thought leader activities and prepare for marketing campaigns — as shown by the increase in staffing.



Figure 1: Average Number of Commercial FTEs Supporting Product, by Lifecycle Stage

Medical: Beyond the marketing team, medical affairs takes part in product development. Clinical teams also have some involvement, but they tend to focus more on lifecycle planning than commercialization tactics and strategies.

Reimbursement: Securing payment for the product is obviously crucial for commercialization success. But, according to an interviewed consultant, securing reimbursement is more uncertain than before. To deal with this challenge, many teams are significantly increasing their reimbursement staffing and incorporating reimbursement strategy more into their commercialization plans.

Dedicated New Product Planning: This team can often report to the head of commercial or the CEO and act as a coordinator for clinical, commercial and all the other functions involved.

Even though product teams typically include many different functions, one small pharma company director interviewed for Cutting Edge Information’s report believes they would ideally be therapeutic area (TA) specialists. Though finding enough TA specialists can present a challenge for small companies, larger companies may have an easier time filling these roles. As a result, the interviewed director believes that the ideal product commercialization team structure is one with personnel who are experts both in their own functional areas and in the product’s therapeutic area.

