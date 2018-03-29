Eighty-Seven Percent of Surveyed Teams Include Toxicology in Their Preclinical Functions

A preclinical function’s work takes place at the very early stages of product development. During that time, this function tries to recognize the effectiveness of a potential compound or mechanical configuration and whether it should move on to clinical studies. Numerous activities go into determining a drug’s clinical feasibility, and as a result preclinical functions can incorporate several different subdivisions. Cutting Edge Information’s report Early-Stage Product Development takes a closer look at the different subgroups that surveyed company teams include in their preclinical functions.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed company teams that include specific groups in their preclinical function.

The greatest percentage of teams (87%) include toxicology subgroups in their preclinical functions. This group’s responsibility includes assessment of hazards and risks associated with developing drugs, devices and biologics – a key task for any team trying to bring a product to clinical trials. Similarly, large percentages of teams — greater than half — have lab animal sciences, pharmacology and quality insurance as preclinical function subgroups.

Comparatively smaller percentages of teams include material biocompatibility (43%) and material science (22%). Fewer teams include these subdivisions because they cater specifically to medical devices. With that said, surveyed medical device company teams display a trend of including material biocompatibility more often than material science.

Figure 1: Percentage of Preclinical Functions That Include the Following Subgroups

Although surveyed teams typically include pharmacology, toxicology and lab animal science subgroups in their preclinical function, when broken down by geography or company size this trend varies. For instance, regional teams – particularly at smaller organizations – may rely on toxicology and pharmacology input from global level teams and therefore may not include these subgroups. Keeping these functions global can have the benefit of saving money and freeing up non-global preclinical functions to perform other tasks associated with their regions. Conversely, preclinical functions at Top 10 and Top 50 companies are likely to include these subgroups at regional levels because of the greater resources available to them in comparison to smaller companies.

