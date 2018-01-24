Should You Outsource Your Preclinical Activities and Strategy?

Outsourcing strategy is a key component of many teams’ preclinical activities and can offer many benefits and challenges. Though building a mutually beneficial relationship among preclinical partners is often difficult for many pharma, biotech and medical device company teams, many teams still utilize these vendors during the preclinical phase.

The decision to outsource preclinical activities is usually company-specific. Cutting Edge Information’s Early-Stage Product Development report analyses the common reasons behind teams’ decisions to outsource preclinical activities. Some teams will partner with external organizations to compensate for internal resource shortages. Others look to utilize third-party expertise to complement existing preclinical strategies. Figure 1 looks at the percentage of teams that attribute specific factors as a reason to outsource preclinical activities.

The most common reason for outsourcing is the need for additional bandwidth and existing work overloads with over three-quarters (78%) of surveyed teams.

Teams looking to fulfill internal resource shortages often rely on third-party vendors. These deficits often include the absence of an in-house full-service lab (67%) and a lack of available in-house staff (44%). The lack of a full-service lab can cause preclinical structures to not be able to complete the pharmacology and toxicology studies necessary for investigational products to progress to the clinical stages. Despite this, teams without an in-house lab do not always outsource preclinical work. Some teams may partner with other product manufacturers rather than seeking additional third-party assistance.

One example of an “other” factor is company-specific guidelines. Regardless of in-house lab capabilities, some product manufacturers continue to seek assistance with cell and animal-based testing. Some organizations also try to distance themselves from animal-based testing due to its negative perception by non-industry audiences. These teams often rely on academic partners or CROs to conduct the animal testing.



Though outsourcing preclinical activities can be useful for many teams, other factors such as selecting the appropriate vendor or research partner and preserving intellectual property can prove especially challenging. Before choosing to outsource preclinical activities, teams should consider all aspects and options to establish a successful outsourcing strategy.

Figure 1: Factors Contributing to Teams’ Decisions to Outsource Preclinical Workloads

