Traditional Randomized Controlled Trials Make up the Bulk of Teams’ Phase 4 Trial Designs

Conducting a postmarketing study — Phase 4 trial — has become the norm for life science companies as they seek to prove their product’s effectiveness. Whether interventional or observational, these trials produce additional information necessary for the successful launch of a product such as health economics and outcomes, product utilization and several other data points. Traditional randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are the more common design when carrying out an interventional Phase 4 trial. However, alternative interventional trial designs can produce more specific endpoints that may better address different therapeutic areas, patient populations and payer needs. Cutting Edge Information’s Post-Marketing Study Excellence sheds light on the prevalence of different interventional Phase 4 trial methods among surveyed life science teams.

Figure 1 shows the average percentage of surveyed teams’ that follow particular trial designs when performing interventional studies. As mentioned above, traditional RCTs stand as the most common interventional trial design — used, on average by, 61% of teams.

The second largest percentage of interventional study designs (23%) are large simple trials. Unlike traditional RCTs, these studies focus on comparing targeted outcomes from different available treatment options and typically include a more diverse patient population.

Less common trial designs include pragmatic RTCs, crossover studies and aggregated N-of-1 trials — all three make up less than 10% of the average interventional trial designs in use by surveyed teams. Crossover studies alternate between different treatments and let researchers compare two different products on the same patient. On the other hand, pragmatic RTCs are similar to their traditional counterparts, but these studies include a more diverse range of patients and seek to investigate the risks and benefits of available treatments as opposed to proving safety and efficacy.

N-of-1 trials differ from crossover studies and pragmatic RTCs in terms of the size of the patient pool. Instead of collecting information from a number of patients at the same time, N-of-1 trials take data collected by a single patient and their doctor. This data is then aggregated with a number of other similar partnerships to come up with effectiveness data.

Figure 1: Average Percentage of Interventional Studies Following Particular Trial Designs

Teams don’t strictly adhere to pursuing just the two most prevalent types of trial designs — traditional RTCs and large simple trials. Several factors, such as patient population size, can significantly affect trial design selection. Teams conducting trials on rare diseases may face challenges in recruiting enough patients, therefore N-of-1 studies may provide a solution because of the small number of patients needed. Although teams generally opt for established interventional postmarketing studies, the needs of a specific product can have a large effect on the choice of Phase 4 trial design.

