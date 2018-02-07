Examining Data Types Collected During Pharmaceutical Pricing Studies

With access requirements instituted by payers becoming more stringent, collecting the right data to aide in pricing decisions is crucial. Pricing teams use data from pharmaceutical pricing studies to set prices and determine optimal rebate and discount levels to maximize market access. These studies can also play an important role in product value propositions — helping differentiate a brand from its competitors.

Company pricing teams can utilize an array of data to justify their pricing decisions and secure payer reimbursement. Each stakeholder defines product value differently so collecting several data types can help teams tailor their message to multiple stakeholders. Patient advocacy groups and healthcare providers often pay close attention to outcomes and effectiveness data, while payers primarily focus on data relating to a product’s budget impact. Cutting Edge Information’s Value Based Pricing Report analyzes the most common data teams collect during pharmaceutical pricing studies.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed teams that conduct pharmaceutical pricing studies to gather each type of data.

Competitor price data is the most commonly collected metric, with 81% of surveyed teams. Several external stakeholders, including payers, managed care organization (MCOs), health plans and patients look to compare a product’s price against its competitors.

The second most popular type of data collected during pharmaceutical pricing studies is health economics data. Health economics data examines a product’s impact on the total cost of care and is especially important in value-based pricing discussions.

Among surveyed teams, comparative effectiveness research (CER) is a less used data type. Including CER in studies can be a risk because the findings may prove that a product is less effective than its competitors. In this vein, teams that support more niche products may not need to provide stakeholders with CER data.

Figure 1: Types of Data Gathered in Pricing Studies: All Teams

Several factors such as geography, company type or product classification can affect the types of data that teams collect during pricing studies. For example, value-based contracting is much more common in Europe than in the US. As such, all surveyed European teams collect health economic data, compared to only 60% of US teams. As value-based contracts become more prevalent in the US, it is likely that more teams will collect health economics data to meet the changing requirements of payers and other stakeholders.

