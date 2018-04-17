GDPR Enactment Ranks Among Most Important EU Pharma Updates

Life science companies know that a large part of conducting business successfully is adapting to new regulations and guidelines from government bodies. When marketing products in the EU, this government body typically refers to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). However, recent EU pharma updates come in the form of new legislation from the EU parliament and will likely have a large effect on all life science organizations in the coming months.

The legislation in question refers to the general data protection regulation (GDPR), which comes into action on 25, May 2018. According to EUGDPR.org, this new law seeks to “protect and empower all EU citizens’ data privacy and to reshape the way organization across the region approach data privacy.” Companies that access and use EU consumer data must now acquire consumers’ consent in as simple language as possible and give the option to opt out of the agreement at any time. Those not complying with the regulation could face a fine of up 4% of their international turnover or €20 million.

As far as life science companies go, this law has potentially large implications for patient-centric initiatives, many of which use digital technologies to improve patient experience with a drug or device. Cutting Edge Information’s Patient-Centric Programs and the Expected Impact of General Data Protection Regulation white paper examines the potential effects of the new regulation on these initiatives. Figure 1 displays patient-centric initiatives that often use digital technology as well as patient data and the level of impact that surveyed teams perceive GDPR will have on them – 1 as having no effect and 10 as totally reshaping the initiative.

Disease state info comes up as the patient-centric program perceived as least impacted by the upcoming regulation. Compared to other programs shown, this initiative can be relatively one-sided. Company teams only disseminate information to consumers and do not necessarily use their information in doing so.

On the other hand, surveyed teams expect GDPR to have a larger impact on initiatives such as measurement tracking and alerts as well as lifestyle coaching. These initiatives generally involve closer contact with patients and would almost certainly require consumers to sign a consent form. This in turn could force company teams to adjust various aspects associated with these program types.



Figure 1: Average Expected Impact of GDPR: All Teams

Teams generally do not expect new data privacy laws to go completely unnoticed, but they also don’t expect them have a hugely profound effect. However, in terms of EU pharma updates, GDPR enactment still stands as one of the foremost changes in the life science corporate landscape.

To download Cutting Edge Information’s Patient-Centric Programs and the Expected Impact of General Data Protection Regulation white paper, click here.