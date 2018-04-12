Utilize Vendors to Fill Gaps in Pharma Pricing Staff

Several factors can affect the size and makeup of pharma pricing staff. Variables such as company size, launch market and product responsibility can significantly impact how pharmaceutical companies fill their pricing teams. Internal pricing team members can be dedicated to the pricing team or come from a variety of functions such as marketing, market access, health economics and outcomes research, reimbursement and medical affairs. In conjunction with internal team members, pharma pricing staff often make use of outsourced staff members when appropriate. Third parties can decrease costs for small teams who may not have the resources to maintain a pricing team on the payroll. These vendors can also offer experience and knowledge to teams either entering a new therapeutic area or region. Cutting Edge Information’s Value-Based Pricing report examines how different factors can affect pricing team structure and strategy.

Figure 1 shows the average percentage of pharma pricing staff that survey teams outsource, by region. For the most part, surveyed teams only outsource a small percentage of their pricing staff. Surveyed global teams outsource pharma pricing staff more frequently than US teams. In fact, more than half of surveyed US teams do not outsource any pricing staff. Global teams may outsource a larger portion of their pricing staff because they have larger average pricing team budgets between 2016 and 2018.

Figure 1: Average Percentage of Pricing Staff Outsourced, by Region

Despite the low overall percentage of outsourced pharma pricing staff, a large portion of surveyed teams report using vendors at least some of the functions. These teams also will favor outsourcing in certain pricing activities more than others. For example, more surveyed teams report outsourcing staff for functions such as market access and market research than for clinical/R&D or sales. Using vendors can help these functions save a large amount of time and money when making pricing decisions.

