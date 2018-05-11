Choosing the Right Pharma Pricing Data to Meet Payer Needs

Securing global market access with the right product reimbursement is an increasingly difficult task for many life science teams. With payers — both inside and outside of the US — demanding more evidence to back up pricing decisions, many teams are having to revisit their pricing strategies. Often, pricing strategy starts with determining the type of pharma pricing data to collect. Focusing on the right pricing studies to inform the most effective value dossiers can pay enormous dividends.

CEI’s report, Value-Based Pricing: Refine Market Access Strategies and Structures to Meet Payer Needs, identifies the most common types of pharma pricing data that teams collect to support pricing and reimbursement decisions. Importantly, the report identifies some key differences between the types of data that global, US and European and Canadian pricing teams collect. Figure 1 highlights some of the reports findings, showing the percentage of teams in each region gathering specific types of data in their pricing studies.

Among global teams, product utilization data are the most popular (65%) to collect in pharmaceutical pricing studies. Global teams are responsible for pricing activities in multiple markets around the world. Product utilization patterns may vary substantially in these different markets. Product utilization data are also commonly collected by US (70%) and EU and Canada teams (57%), however.

Although the majority of surveyed pricing teams responsible for each region report collecting health economics (HE) data in their pricing studies, EU and Canadian teams are by far the most likely to do so. All surveyed EU and Canada teams collect HE data, while 59% and 60% of global and US teams do, respectively. The focus on value-based pricing and reimbursement among European payers, in contrast with volume-based pricing, has caused EU and Canada teams to collect more data to support a product value story. Payers in Europe and Canada now demand more than just efficacy data to support reimbursement decision, and instead want to know how a product will bring value.



Figure 1: Percentage of Teams Gathering Specific Data in Pricing Studies, by Region

Collecting the right evidence in pricing studies can have a tremendous impact on the success of a product launch. To ensure favorable pricing and reimbursement, forward-thinking teams carefully select the pharma pricing data best meets payers’ needs.