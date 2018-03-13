Pharma Marketing Strategies: Why Teams Turn to Vendors When Engaging in Digital Activities

Effective pharma marketing strategies seek to reach and inform as many potential customers as possible. Pharma organizations often incorporate digital initiatives in their marketing strategies to increase company and brand presence while not expending large amounts of resources. Although virtual programs can save organizations time and money, developing and executing them may require the help of an outside party. Findings from Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Marketing: Reevaluate Digital Trends and Metrics for Social Media and Mobile Success underscore the use of a third party when creating and carrying out digital pharma activities. The report shows that 43% of survey respondents report that their teams don’t have a dedicated digital marketing group.

Sometimes responsibility for digital marketing initiatives falls to the organization’s general marketing umbrella or brand leaders, but a large portion of surveyed teams give responsibilities to specialized agencies. Figure 1 shows that a majority of surveyed teams (75%) use vendors in some capacity when developing and executing digital marketing strategies. Interestingly, a greater portion of teams (42%) choose to collaborate on strategy and execution rather than develop strategy in-house and outsource execution — 33%.

Figure 1: How Teams Share Digital Strategy Development and Execution with Agencies

As displayed in Figure 1, a large percentage of teams hire vendors solely to execute digital strategy. This may include a wide variety of duties such as managing social media accounts, developing websites or creating apps for smartphones and tablets. Companies could choose to create salaried positions for this, but hiring new employees comes with its own set of obstacles and may end up costing more than the digital activity is worth. This trade-off especially impacts smaller companies with comparatively lesser amounts of available capital. Also, the greatest percentage of teams that outsource digital marketing activity choose to collaborate with vendors on strategy — suggesting that many 3rd parties can provide planning insight and not just additional staffing or technology.

When incorporating digital initiatives into their pharma marketing strategies, companies often turn to vendors for common reasons — to conserve time and money as well as gain expertise that might not be already available. However, as Figure 1 also shows, no team completely outsources strategy and execution. This indicates that while it is common for teams to hire 3rd party marketing agencies, they do so in a collaborative fashion and make sure to keep some part of digital activity in-house.

To learn more about Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Marketing report, download the report summary here.