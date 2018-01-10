Involving Multiple Internal Stakeholders When Defining Patient-Centric Attitudes

Establishing effective patient-centric attitudes requires that life science companies craft a complete ideal that impacts all aspects of the organization. To accomplish this, companies typically call on multiple groups of stakeholders to best define corporate attitudes and determine realistic goals for implementation.

Cutting Edge Information’s Patient-Centricity 2.0 examines how different companies develop and institute patient-centric attitudes and initiatives. CEI interviewed an executive from a Top 50 pharmaceutical company when developing this report. He states that his company looks to several functions including commercialization, operations and clinical development to define his company’s organizational view of patient-centricity. These functions are the largest stakeholders in the development and communication of these ideals. The interviewed executive went on to explain that while the entire organization works to contribute to patient-centric goals, the commercial function experiences the greatest amount of exposure to patient input and therefore have the biggest emphasis on patient-centricity.

Company type stands as another major factor affecting which groups are most likely to contribute to conversations regarding companywide or teamwide patient-centric ideals. Figure 1 looks at the percentage of surveyed teams involving different functions in the development of patient-centric attitudes by company size. The resources of Top 10 companies often allow them the ability to have separate teams crafting corporate mandates, while smaller companies may rely on different functions.

Three-quarters of surveyed Top 10 pharmaceutical firms call on dedicated patient-centric groups to craft corporate ideals on the topic. Brand teams and corporate communications groups follow at 63% and 54% respectively.

For Top 50 companies, 71% look to medical affairs teams and another 57% utilize brand teams for this task. Surveyed small and device companies primarily use the same two groups, with an additional 58% employing regulatory affairs.

Many companies use legal and regulatory groups when developing these programs. At least half of surveyed teams of all sizes use regulatory affairs to help create patient-centric attitudes.

Figure 1: Functional Involvement in Developing Patient-Centric Attitudes, by Company Size

Several companies also look to outside sources to better define their operational ideals — patient advocacy groups, payers and healthcare providers can all be especially useful. Other functions are also aiming to become more involved in the future. The executive from Company A stated, “I would say especially development and operations want more. They see the value, especially along the commercialization framework, and they’re seeking for more input.” It is likely that companies will continue to grow the number of functions and stakeholders — both internal and external — they involve in the integration of companywide patient-centric ideals.

