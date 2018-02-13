MSL Trends Indicate Outsourcing as a Possible Solution for Short-Term Issues

While pharmaceutical sales teams have a history of using vendors to supply sales representatives, the outsourcing of medical field representatives is a relatively new practice. This is one of the MSL trends that started primarily with smaller companies but is now finding its way into some larger companies. Though these company types primarily prefer to build MSL teams internally, outsourcing can often be a consideration when companies enter a new therapeutic area or to solve immediate problems.

Despite the outsourcing MSL trend becoming more prevalent, it is still not very commonplace and is still less popular than outsourcing sales force staff. Cutting Edge Information’s Capture and Communicate the Full Value of Medical Science Liaisons analyses MSL trends, including outsourcing, and the strengths and weaknesses of the practice.

Figure 1 shows that the vast majority of surveyed teams do not outsource MSLs (85%). Those teams that do outsource are divided evenly between outsourcing all field operations, outsourcing field operations for a specific therapeutic area and outsourcing field operations along with first-line management. Also of note, CEI’s study found that only 17% of surveyed teams who do not outsource any MSLs are planning to explore outsourcing MSLs in the future.

Figure 1: Percentage of Companies Outsourcing MSLs

Outsourcing MSLs, though not yet common, can provide many advantages for life science companies. Outsourcing MSLs can be especially useful in short-term situations. During the period around launch when MSL activity is the most critical, outsourced MSLs can quickly provide additional staff to help accomplish necessary tasks. Outsourcing MSLs can potentially be a much faster and cheaper option than assembling or training in-house MSLs.

Using 3rd party MSLs does come with potential pitfalls though. One issue with contract MSLs is the high turnover rate and the difficulty in integrating them with the internal team. External MSLs can often feel separated from the team and may not fully “buy-in” to the team’s overall goals. This can potentially hurt relationships with thought leaders and can also lead to turnover problems among contract MSLs. To combat this, teams can employ leaders experienced in vendor relationships to help manage the outsourced group. Outsourcing MSLs can be a useful strategy to deal with temporary and immediate problems, but in-house MSLs are likely more effective and valuable in the long-run.

