MSL Activity Start Time: What Factors Should Companies Consider?

Medical science liaisons (MSLs) are the feet on the ground for medical affairs teams. They are responsible for disseminating information about new mechanisms of action or molecules to HCPs and answering any questions they may have. Because of these duties, MSLs play an important role in the launch of a product. Although MSLs are crucial for a successful launch, knowing the appropriate MSL activity start time can be just as — if not more — important. Beginning activities too late could result in low awareness of a product and may lead to poor adoption rates. On the other hand, teams with MSL activities starting too early could end up wasting resources before product launch. Despite common trends appearing among all teams for MSL activity start times, variables such as product type and market classification can have an impact. The fourth module of Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Product Launch Series — MSL Team Management — analyzes the MSL activity start time of teams that support niche, common and blockbuster drugs.

Figure 1 displays the cumulative percentage of surveyed teams that begin MSL activities at different stages of launch by the market classification of the product they support.

Surprisingly, greater percentages of common and blockbuster product teams begin MSL activities during Phase 1 and 2 in comparison to niche product teams. While only a small percentage of common and blockbuster teams begin activities in Phase 1 and 2, this is still uncommon because niche product teams typically begin very early to create as much awareness about their unique disease states as possible.

However, greater percentages of niche product teams start MSL activities by Phase 3a and 3b. While teams with these product types do not start the earliest, they have the largest portion starting before launch — 33% by Phase 3a and 50% by Phase 3b.

Figure 1: MSL Activity Start: Cumulative Percentage, by Product Type

Also of note, many of the teams that start during Phase 1 and 2 have drugs that are first-in-class. The novelty of these drugs likely contributes to these teams’ earlier MSL activity start times. HCPs likely have knowledge of previous, similar products, so starting activities earlier can help ensure that they understand the differences present in the upcoming firs-in-class treatments. While market classification can play a large role in MSL activity start times, other factors like product classification and therapeutic area also affect those times.

