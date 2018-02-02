Reassess Medical Publications Value With Up-and-Coming and Next-Level KPIs

The long-standing metrics of volume and level of quality often define medical publications value. Indeed, the number of manuscripts and abstracts published along with their level of perceived quality often measures how well a medical publications department performs. While both metrics are effective in quantifying the department’s work, they don’t say much about the level of impact that published materials have on stakeholders — specifically patients. In response to these traditional methods for proving medical publications’ value, some teams have begun to track alternative KPIs that seek to define how much influence their published materials really have. Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Patient-Centricity and Proving Value shines a light on these alternative KPIs and ways in which teams can track them.

Figure 1 shows the traditional, up-and-coming and next-level methods that teams use to demonstrate medical publications value.

As mentioned before, traditional KPIs include metrics such as the quantity of materials published as well as the acceptance rate and quality of those materials. These metrics are still useful and should not be replaced entirely with next-level or up-and-coming KPIs — teams can still utilize traditional KPIs as baseline data to provide a backdrop for measurements that track the impact of a publications.

Up-and-coming KPIs are more prevalent among medical publications teams than their next-level counterparts. These types of metrics share a similarity with traditional KPIs in that they measure a quantifiable value. Use of up-and-coming KPIs often translates into measuring the number of citations that a publication receives or the number of times that a someone downloads a publication.

In contrast to traditional and up-and-coming KPIs, next-level KPIs seek to truly gauge the level of impact that a publication has. Teams may find it more difficult to track these types of KPIs because of the qualitative nature of the data. The level of product and disease awareness is a common measurement associated with next-level KPIs.

Figure 1: Methods Used to Demonstrate Medical Publications Value

Figure 1 also illustrates that teams engaging in the three types of KPIs mentioned experience differing levels of patient-centricity. Next-level and up-and-coming KPIs provide a high level of patient-centricity because of their external focus. Measuring these two KPIs types means that teams have to track the actions of patients accessing their materials and assessing how impactful they may find it. On the other hand, traditional KPIs provide lower levels of patient-centricity because they can take place without patient input — teams only have to track the volume of their publications and the reactions of the bodies that review them. These varying levels of patient-centricity emphasize the goals associated with tracking medical publications KPIs. Not only can teams use these metrics to gain proof of medical publications value, but also to make a difference in the lives of patients and their understanding of a company’s product.

