Use Quantitative and Qualitative Methods to Gauge Medical Education Value

Defining and proving value is a common challenge that many medical affairs departments — and medical education subfunctions — face. Put simply, medical education’s value comes from their ability to effectively conduct continuing medical education (CME) and company-sponsored medical education events. Measuring this value can be difficult, but it is essential as these teams prove to upper-level management the necessity of their activities. According to Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Patient Centricity and Proving Value, many surveyed teams use outcomes-based and numbers-based measurements for proving company-sponsored medical education value.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed teams that use the following methods to prove company-sponsored medical education value and the percentage of teams that don’t use any of these methods. Despite these methods focusing only on company-sponsored medical education events, the same or similar methods can also help measure continuing medical education event value.

The largest percentages of teams use outcomes-based methods, such as event evaluation forms and participant behavior surveys, to demonstrate value. Event evaluation forms — a method used by 92% of surveyed teams — asks for feedback on the quality of the program put on by the medical communications team. Participant behavior surveys differ from this method by surveying attendees on their opinion of how the medical communications team presents a specific disease state during an event.

Comparatively smaller percentages of teams use numbers-based methods. Methods such as number of online views (69%) and number of attendees (54%) help teams to understand the reach of their events and not the actual impact the event had on attendees. In this case, the number of online views refers to how many times a live stream or video of an event is viewed.

All teams measure medical education value despite the differences in the percentage of teams that use outcomes-based and numbers-based measurements.

Figure 1: Measurements Teams Use to Prove Company-Sponsored Medical Education Value

More often than not, teams will measure both numbers-based and outcomes-based metrics. Doing this paints a more comprehensive picture of medical education’s value. This is because a true measurement of a medical education’s value comes from a combination of measuring the reach of their events as well as the impact it has on attendees.

To learn more about Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Patient Centricity and Proving Value, download the report summary here.