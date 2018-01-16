Increase Medical Education Staffing to Keep Up With Growing Product Portfolios

Total medical education staffing levels can vary from team to team based on company-specific factors. One of the biggest factors influencing team size is the expected number of independent medical education (IME) grant proposal submissions. Teams that expect to receive a large number of grant proposals are likely to bring on additional staff to deal with the anticipated workload. Technology may also play a role in staffing count. Some medical education teams utilize a website to pre-screen IME grant proposals, which can reduce the workload on staff and lessens the need for additional hires.

Despite case-by-case variations in medical education staffing, Cutting Edge Information’s research shows that most teams have grown over time. Among medical education teams surveyed in CEI’s report Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes, more than half report a larger medical education team in 2016 than in 2014. One likely explanation for medical education staffing growth is an increase in the number of products that teams are responsible for supporting. As medical education teams support a growing number of products, their workloads are likely to increase. As a result, many teams hire additional staff to keep up with more IME grant proposals and an increased number of medical education events. According to Figure 1:

Between 2014 and 2016, 60% of surveyed medical education teams saw an increase in the number of products that they are responsible for. Almost the same percentage of teams (63%) brought in additional staffing over that period.

One-in-five surveyed teams kept responsibility over the same number of products in 2016 as in 2014 — a similar percentage of teams (21%) also maintained the same level of medical education staffing. Similarly, 20% of surveyed teams became responsible for fewer products and 16% decreased their total number of staff.



Figure 1: Change in Total Number of Medical Education FTEs and Supported Products Between 2014 and 2016

Many medical education teams adjust their staffing levels in response to the increasing number of products that they manage. Ensuring that teams have enough staff to handle multiple product launches, grant proposals and company-sponsored medical education events is vital for medical education success.

To learn more about the research findings of Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Education report, download the report summary here.