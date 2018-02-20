Medical Communications Activities: When to Begin Tracking KPIs

Life science organizations’ medical communications departments have the primary task of compiling medical information then disseminating it to a wide audience of healthcare stakeholders. A number of different activities go along with this task such as publishing manuscripts, organizing company sponsored medical education and managing medical call centers. While life science companies generally accept that performing medical communications activities are beneficial, assigning metrics to gauge the effectiveness of these activities can help prove their value and inform other teams on their progress. But determining when to use these key performance indicators (KPIs) to gauge activity performance isn’t a definite task. Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Patient Centricity and Proving Value report surveyed medical communications teams across the life science industry to find when and if they track KPIs associated with medical communications activities.

Figure 1 displays the percentage of surveyed teams that begin monitoring KPIs for certain medical communications activities pre-launch, during launch and post-launch, along with the percentage that do not track the KPIs at all.

• Most surveyed teams start following KPIs associated with medical publications activities before launch — all teams begin tracking the number of manuscripts published pre-launch and 71% start assessing the quality of publications during the same time.

• Over one-third of surveyed teams do not monitor the number of online or in-person continuing medical education (CME) events conducted. Some surveyed teams may not conduct enough CME events to make measuring KPIs worthwhile.

o Teams that do track these CME KPIs typically begin to do so either pre-launch or post-launch. These activities aim to educate relevant health care stake holders about emerging product or mechanism of action so monitoring metrics associated with them may be most effective before or after a product goes on the market.

• A majority of teams begin measuring KPIs such as the number of adverse events reported and the number of call center inquiries received during the launch stage. Call center activity typically increases once a product becomes widely available which may explain why large portions of teams begin measuring KPIs during this lifecycle stage.

Figure 1: Time When Teams Start Tracking Specific Medical Communications Activity KPIs

Determining the time to begin measuring medical communications activities KPIs is an important aspect when it comes to gauging activity levels. And, according to Figure 1, the type of activity that goes along with a KPI can help determine when to start. For example, metrics such as the gauging the quality of publications that a company produces often start before launch. Other metrics such as the number of CME in-person events typically begin either before or after a product’s launch. Medical communications teams should consider the type of task and its peak level of activity in relation to a product’s lifecycle stage when determining the appropriate time to start using KPIs.

To learn more about Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Patient-Centricity and Proving Value report, download the report summary here.