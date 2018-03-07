Weighing Approaches to Developing a Medical Affairs Launch Strategy

Planning for a product launch is one of the most important early activities for medical affairs organizations. Teams develop a medical affairs launch strategy that outlines broad goals and tactics for sub-functional teams to support a product through the launch window. For many organizations, this strategy development process is centralized; a planning team develops the launch strategy and then passes down instructions to regional and subfunctional groups. This medical affairs launch strategy planning method can be described as a centralized or trickle-down process.

Not all medical affairs teams utilize a centralized approach to launch strategy development, however. One interviewed executive responsible for a Top 50 pharmaceutical company’s global medical affairs team described her organization’s decentralized planning process. Instead of starting with a plan developed at the top by a centralized strategic development group, the company gathers insights from regional and subfunctional medical affairs teams to craft a launch strategy. Regional and functional-level teams also have more autonomy to plan their activities to support a product launch, rather than simply taking orders from the top.

Both approaches — centralized and decentralized — have their benefits and drawbacks when it comes to medical affairs launch strategy planning. According to a consultant interviewed for CEI’s series, a centralized planning approach can give medical affairs teams more control over the launch and increase accountability. Teams that give more decision-making authority to regional of subfunctional teams may risk seeing an uncoordinated launch, as medical subgroups might not all move in the same direction. On the contrary though, a careful decentralized approach can allow subfunctional medical affairs groups to develop more innovative and effective solutions. Said the interviewed consultant, “the decentralized model might give teams more time to be creative or to reflect on their past successes or shortcomings to produce better outcomes.” Whichever approach a team takes to developing a medical affairs launch strategy, it is important to ensure that all subfunctions work in harmony towards coherent goals.

