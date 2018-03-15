Medical Affairs Launch Strategies Don’t Just Cover Marketed Products

Medical affairs teams play an integral role in product launches. Various subfunctions on this team coordinate with one another to disseminate important clinical information to healthcare providers (HCPs), patients and payers. Such activities involve responding to medical information inquiries, sponsoring medical information events, funding grants for investigator-initiated trials (IITs) and much more. Many medical affairs activities focus on a product post-launch. However, the medical affairs launch strategy is not relegated to only supporting products already on the market. Rather, Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Product Launch Series finds that medical affairs teams support many products long before they enter the market.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of products supported by medical affairs teams surveyed for CEI’s launch series that are in each lifecycle stage. According to the data, teams’ medical affairs launch strategies cover scientific activities for products anywhere from the preclinical stage to more than four years on the market.

On average, 41% of products that surveyed medical affairs teams support are not yet on the market. These products include 20% that are in the early stages of development (preclinical stage to Phase 2) and 21% that are in the late development stages (Phase 3a and 3b). To support products still in development, many medical affairs teams perform early activities like thought leader development and manuscript publications. These activities help build the framework for advisory boards, speaking roles and clinical research partnerships later on as well as promote interest and knowledge in the treatment or disease state.

The majority of products supported by surveyed medical affairs teams are no longer in development (59%). Still, a large percentage of those products are only in the registration and launch stage. On average 18% of surveyed medical affairs teams’ supported products are either in the registration stage or have been on market for less than one year.



Figure 1: Average Percentage of Medical Affairs Teams’ Supported Products in Each Lifecycle Stage

The fact that just over two of every five products supported by surveyed teams are still in development shows that medical affairs launch strategies are not exclusive to marketed products. Rather, teams perform early- and late-stage activities aimed at disseminating scientific knowledge about a product or treatment option in any development phase. As a result, many medical affairs teams begin to ramp up their activity levels years before a launch occurs.

