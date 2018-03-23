Where are the World’s Top Life Science Hotspots?

The US is home to some of the world’s life science hotspots, with the American pharmaceutical market holding 45% of the global market. But, the story doesn’t stop at the US border. Instead, multiple locations across the world are hotspots for life sciences, concentrated in areas where there’s access to talent, pools of pharma consultants to offer their expertise, capital from investors, as well as access to key opinion leaders, networks and the opportunity for collaboration. So where are the world’s leading life science locations?

Boston

Boston, is not just one of the world’s leading life science hotpots – it’s arguably the hotspot, at least so far as biotech is concerned. With a narrower focus on pharmaceutical and biotech drug discovery in comparison to the Bay Area, as well as the presence of four major biotech companies with large research centres just outside of the city (including Novartis, Biogen-Idec, Sanofi and Pfizer), it’s unsurprising that JLL has given it a cluster ranking of 82.3, positioning it as the number one life science cluster in the US. Boston is also home to research hospitals, facilitating face-to-face innovation and collaboration. As JLL explains in its 2017 Life Sciences Outlook report, “… the Greater Boston area leads by example. The Massachusetts Life Sciences Centre was established as a government-funded investment agency responsible for implementing a $1 billion initiative… [offering] the nation’s most comprehensive set of incentives and programs… creat[ing] jobs and support industry advancement”.

San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco has been considered a key life science location since the late 1970s, scoring 79.7 in JLL’s cluster ranking. The region employs more than 67,000 employees (across a total of 1608 establishments), with the majority of these employees working in research and development, or pharma and medicine manufacturing. It’s home to some of the largest life sciences companies on the planet and is “fuelled by a highly educated talent pool with strong ties to Stanford, UCSF and Berkeley, all of which have notable life science sciences”. Not only has the region benefited from the $1 billion Life Sciences initiative, and the $3 billion California Stem Cell Research and Cures initiative managed through CIRM, nearly a third of overall US venture capital funding is funnelled into businesses in this region.

United Kingdom

Across the Atlantic, the United Kingdom is a significant player in the life science industry. The ‘Golden Triangle’ between Cambridge, London and Oxford employs approximately 235,000 people, and the country is also home to nine of the world’s top 100 universities. Owing to these prestigious universities, the UK life science industry has a strong reputation for cutting-edge research, and is unsurprisingly home to major multinational pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline. The UK BioIndsutry Association suggests that the UK is on track to becoming the third global biotech cluster after Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area, as it’s seen the highest number of grants (4,921), as well as $868 million in venture capital funding according to the government’s latest annual industry report.

Austria

Increasing number of life sciences companies are setting up in Austria, with its capital Vienna standing out in particular. Numerous life science firms are founded in Vienna, and it’s also home to multinationals including Novartis and Boehringer Ingelheim. The area benefits from the presence of the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, as well as the Vienna University of Technology. With 55 research facilities employing 20,000 people, and 2018’s rise in research tax credits from 12% to 14%, Vienna is likely to continue to be a top address for life sciences in Central Europe.

Germany

Germany is home to the greatest number of biotech and life science companies in all of Europe, with a strong pharma presence, as well as a reputation for agricultural biotechnology. Much of the manufacturing takes place within Germany (which is perhaps the reason the life science industry employees so many people in Germany – more than 150,000 according to The German Trade and Investment government ministry records), and it’s second in Europe for research funding (3,379 grants) with more than 1,000 biopharma companies.

Belgium

Surprisingly for a country as geographically small as Belgium, it is home top 10 biopharma players (including GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, UCB and Pfizer). Belgium can also boast the fastest clinical trials approval procedure in all of Europe – a maximum of 15 days – and it recently enjoyed lots of incentives from regional and national authorities regarding tax, research and development, and financing options. With a total market capitalisation of €21.5 billion, it’s enjoying almost a fifth of the total European biotech market. And with a huge amount of money being poured into research and development – an increase of 123% in 2016 compared to 2006 – Belgium is only likely to develop further still as a life science hotspot.

China

China is the second largest market for medicine in the world, and is now pouring resources into accelerating its position as a life science innovator – particularly in the biotech arena. As Forbes reports, China recently spent $9.2 billion in a “15-year precision medicine initiative launched [to aspire] to map 100 million human genomes, dwarfing the Obama administration $225 million investment targeting 1 million patients”. China produces more than 150,000 life science graduates every year, and while China requires more integration into global standards of trade, IP and drug regulation, the government is generally thought to be taking a thoughtful and comprehensive response to regulatory issues.

There are many more life science spots across the world, including major European locations such as Switzerland (home to pharma giants including Novartis and Roche, and boasting more than $1 billion worth of Biogen facilities in Geneva), and up-and-coming locations such a Spain. (Spain’s pharma industry is worth approximately $23 billion and is forecasted to grow to more than $25 billion by 2021, with recent funding from the government seeing €500,000 spent in research collaborations with hospitals and academic centres). The question is: who will emerge as the leading life science location over the coming years? And will anyone be able to take the top spot off the US?

