Dedicated IME Providers: Prevalence and Potential Drawbacks

Continuing medical education (CME) programs are vital to any life science company when trying to get the word out about certain disease states and treatment options. These programs can take place in different formats, such as in-person events and video teleconferences. The size of these events can also vary and usually depends on the type of format as well as the patient population size associated with the disease or treatment. One form of CME is an independent medical education (IME) event and, legally, life science companies can’t influence these. To remain compliant, they must turn to funding third-party organizations. One of the more popular types of vendors that companies turn to can be classed as dedicated IME providers.

IME Providers’ Prevalence

Cutting Edge Information’s report, Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes, asks life science teams about the different types of CME organizations that they most frequently fund (Figure 1).

According to the figure, dedicated IME providers are the most likely to receive funding from surveyed teams no matter the time. This means that the majority of surveyed teams will continue searching for a dedicated IME provider over any other type of CME organization.

Professional medical societies are somewhat common as a first choice for CME funding. If teams can’t find a suitable society to fund as a first option, then they will not seek them out on their second attempt. Despite this, 11% of teams report funding professional medical societies on their third attempt.

Universities are a common second choice and third choice for CME funding. The likelihood of selecting this type of IME provider increases greatly if a team cannot find another type of organization with their first or second selection.

Figure 1: Type of Organization to Which Teams Most Frequently Provide CME Funding

IME Providers’ Pros and Cons

Dedicated IME providers are the most common type of organization chosen by surveyed teams to receive CME funding. Although they are the primary option for most, dedicated IME providers do come with their own pros and cons. On the plus side, these types of providers often have plenty of experience and tools at their disposal. This frees up potential employers from having to give too much instruction or assistance outside of funding them. Conversely, dedicated organizations generally come at a higher cost than other types of organizations displayed in Figure 1. Teams should stay conscious of the tradeoffs between the price and level of service they receive when selecting dedicated IME providers for CME funding.