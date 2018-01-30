For Many Teams, Health Economics Field Force Resources Are Anything But Consistent

Life science organizations rely on teams of field force liaisons to disseminate valuable health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) data that supports products in their portfolios. Medical science liaisons (MSLs), managed care liaisons (MCLs) and health outcomes liaisons (HOLs), among others, can all play a role in communicating the product value story to physicians, payers, hospital systems or pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Collectively, these teams that approach different stakeholders with HEOR data are labeled health economics field forces in CEI’s report, Health Economics Field Forces: Shape World-Class HOL and MCL Teams to Deliver HEOR Data.

According to CEI’s report, the resources dedicated to supporting health economics field force teams can differ substantially across business units and entire companies. Health economics field force resources can even change drastically from year-to-year within an organization. Figure 1 shows the percentage of teams that report increased, decreased and consistent health economics field force budgets between 2014 and 2015, and again from 2015 to 2016.

Among surveyed teams, 60% saw a larger budget in 2015 than in 2014. A small majority (54%) report more health economics field force resources in 2016 than 2015.

Most strikingly, one-in-five surveyed teams reported a shrinking budget between 2014 and 2015 while only 8% did between 2015 and 2016.

The percentage of surveyed teams with an equal sized budget to the previous year nearly doubled from 20% in 2015 to 38% in 2016.

Figure 1: Percentage of Teams Changing Total HE Field Force Budgets, by Year

The size of health economics field force team budgets also varies widely among surveyed teams from year-to-year. From 2014 to 2015, total health economics field force resources grew by 43% on average (see Figure 2). However, in 2016, surveyed teams report an average budget increase of only 31% over the previous year.

Figure 2: Average and Median Change in Total HE Field Force Budgets, by Year

Clearly, health economics field force resources not only differ among different organizations, but within companies from year-to-year. Several factors could explain why HE field force teams see growing and shrinking budgets over a short period of time. One of the most likely explanations is product lifecycle changes from one year to the next. Teams frequently adjust the resources given to support a product as it moves from development to launch and then to several years on market. Early in the development stage, brands do not require significant health economics field force support because clinical and HEOR groups are only beginning to collect data. This can change dramatically as a product nears launch, and again after years on the market.

The number of products in a company’s portfolio — and how many of those products that individual field force teams are responsible for — may also influence HE field force budgets from year-to-year. Teams might need to support three products one year but six a few years later. As such, the total resources allocated to supporting HEOR data dissemination may vary. This holds especially true for small company HE field forces, which may be the only field force group in the entire organization. As more products emerge from the pipeline — or as the need to support aging product lessens over time — field forces could see large shifts in their responsibilities and budgets.

