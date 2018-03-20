Using Vendors to Get the Most Out of Global Market Access Resources

As the importance of market access activities increase for many companies, global market access resources are growing to support payer engagement and health economics research. Because of the growing pressure on market access teams, many companies are turning to third-party vendors to aid with certain functions. Vendor involvement is increasing common, especially in pricing decisions and other activities that peak during the launch window.

Specialized vendors with expertise in patient-reported outcomes and other clinical data can also provide significant value for teams with stretched resources. Cutting Edge Information’s Global Market Access Strategies report analyzes global market access resources and structures for teams from various regions and company sizes. Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed teams that outsource specific market research activities.

Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) is the most commonly outsourced activity. It is the only subfunction where over half of surveyed teams outsource a portion of the work.

Comparative effectiveness research (CER) is the second most frequently outsourced subfunction with half of surveyed teams using vendors.

Payer relationship management is the least outsourced subfunction with just 8% of surveyed teams. This is likely due to the need to establish strong relationships between the payers and the company directly. Using a vendor to manage payer relationships could potentially weaken the relationship between the two parties.



For small companies especially, the assistance with product pricing and launch sequencing can be extremely helpful. During the launch period these teams are often strained as is, so companies may turn to vendors to provide detailed market research on competitor pricing and regulatory guidelines around the world. Large companies will more commonly use experienced HEOR vendors to support products that are approaching launch as well as ones already on the market. Vendors skilled in medical record databases can add significant value to teams working on real-world evidence and other outcomes-based research. Properly utilizing third-party vendors can help teams to maximize their global market access resources.

