Involve Global Market Access Functions in HEOR and Effectiveness Research to Satisfy Payer Needs

Market access teams are a crucial component of life science organizations’ commercial activities. These teams ensure that products make the biggest possible splash by maximizing patient access. Some organizations assign market access teams to oversee activities in individual countries or regions. Other organizations prefer to support a global market access function that is responsible for patient access in all markets. The market access structure that teams choose to build can depend on a multitude of factors, although portfolio size is perhaps the most important. Organizations that oversee a large portfolio of products might prefer to divide responsibilities among several teams, making market access activities more manageable. Smaller organizations support fewer products might find having a single, global market access group more efficient.

Regardless of the structure that market access functions take, Cutting Edge Information’s research finds that team responsibilities are mostly the same. For example, all surveyed market access teams, regardless of their scope, are involved with general market access strategy and administration (see Figure 1). In some areas however, the global market access function stands out from regional and country-level teams.

Surveyed global market access functions are much more likely than US, European and emerging markets teams to be in involved in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR). Many payers worldwide now expect more than just clinical data to support a product’s value story. As a result, many global market access teams now assist with HEOR activities to satisfy payers’ diverse needs.

Another area that surveyed global market access teams are especially involved in compared to other groups is comparative effectiveness research (CER). One half of surveyed global teams participate in CER activities. Like HEOR, CER can help boost a product’s value story to payers across the world that have different reimbursement requirements.

Figure 1: Market Access Team Involvement, by Subfunction and Region

The global market access function, while not present in every life science organization, can play an important role in product research generation — particularly HEOR and CER. These teams oversee patient access efforts in numerous markets around the world and help ensure that data generation meets the needs of diverse payers.

