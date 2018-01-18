Effectively Manage Global Market Access Budgets by Determining Which Activities to Outsource

Allocating global market access budgets is a vital task for life science organizations during a product’s lifecycle. These budgets typically center on funding activities essential to market access teams, such as managing payer relationships or collecting health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) data. Market access teams carry out numerous other activities during the launch of a product and may choose to outsource a portion of their global market access budget to vendors. Despite many third parties’ expertise in a variety of market access activities, life science teams generally choose to outsource just a few activities while performing others in-house. Cutting Edge Information’s Global Market Access Strategies report surveyed market access groups from various life science companies to determine the activities that teams are most likely to outsource.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of teams that choose to either outsource or keep certain market access activities in-house.

Just 8% of teams choose to outsource payer relationship management — the lowest percentage of any activity. Managing payer relationships is an ongoing task and teams likely want to have consistent representation when engaging payers. Keeping relationship management in-house versus potentially using vendors may help teams achieve this consistency and allow for full control over how they manage relationships.

Over half (56%) of teams outsource HEOR. The fact that such a large percentage of teams contract vendors to perform HEOR activities may suggest that gathering this information is difficult. Finding a vendor that specializes in HEOR can potentially eliminate a large obstacle for market access teams — saving time and resources.

In that vein, half of all surveyed teams choose to outsource comparative effectiveness research (CER). Teams may also choose to outsource this activity because of limited internal capabilities.

Figure 1: Outsourcing of Market Access Activities, by Subfunction

Although contracting a vendor for certain market access activities can save time and money, some activities are best kept in-house. Teams should consider which tasks they want the most control over as well as those that could come at a greater cost if performed in-house when choosing to outsource. Additionally, these considerations should also impact how teams allocate their global market access budgets when funding in-house and outsourced activities.

