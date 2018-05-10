Global Brand Launches: Examining Allocation by Lifecycle Stage

Market size and pharmaceutical launch costs have a strong positive correlation. Global brand launches usually cover the largest potential patient pool, and therefore tend to have the greatest brand spend overall. While they do often have higher costs through a product’s lifetime, they usually yield higher revenues. Not only does launch market affect the overall brand spend, but also the brand spend allocation to each function. Cutting Edge Information’s Drug Commercialization report analyzes how spending changes throughout the product lifecycle.

During pre-launch phases, medical affairs groups receive the dominant portion of funds at 70% in Phase 2 and 58% in Phase 3 pre-submission. Phase 3 post-submission is where we see a paradigm shift — medical affairs groups continue to see their allocation decrease while commercial groups increasing budget allocations to begin promoting the product. While medical continues to decrease after submission during the launch year and the 13-24 months on market, its budget allocation never decreases below 30%.

On the other hand, commercial teams see continued increase in their funding post-submission. They rise to 54% during launch year, and 59% for the following year. This trend shows that while commercial is the top priority post launch, medical activities are still important.

Commercial budgets for pricing and reimbursement teams never rises above 20% at any point in the product’s lifecycle. Reimbursement budgets typically reach their peak at Phase 3 post-submission. While reimbursement does receive less funding than medical or commercial, it is still a vital component of the product lifecycle.

Figure 1: Average Brand Spend Allocation, by Lifecycle Stage: Global Launches

Figure 1 clearly illustrates the dynamic shift in priorities during the development of a product. Medical affairs is the focus early in the lifecycle. Commercial takes over post-submission. Reimbursement peaks right before launch as the brand pushes to secure global market access for the product.

Product managers should ensure the right balance for brand allocation. Appropriately allocating funds during a global product’s lifecycle is critical to its success. Doing so creates momentum to carry the brand from pre-submission to market launch and beyond with fewer complications.