How Projected Peak Annual Revenue Can Affect Commercialization Strategy

Appropriately allocating brand spend across a product’s lifecycle is crucial for a successful commercialization strategy. Cutting Edge Information’s newest report, Drug Commercialization, looks at how different aspects affect the amount, timing and allocation of brand spend.

Several different factors can affect brand spend — such as product type, therapeutic area, company size and launch markets — but one of the most important influencers is the product’s projected peak annual revenue. Projected peak annual revenue is the amount of revenue that the brand team believes the product will make in its most lucrative year. This estimate can play a major role in planning a brand’s commercialization strategy. Along with affecting the overall brand spend, the expected peak’s timing can influence how teams structure brand spend throughout the lifecycle.

Brands who expect to reach their peak annual revenue early — 12-36 months on market — will typically focus spending significantly more during the launch year and following year. Meanwhile, products that predict a later peak — after 36 months on market — will usually spread their spending out across the lifecycle.

Figure 1 compares the average brand spend as a percentage of projected peak annual revenue during both launch year and 13-24 months of market for brands with early and late peaks.

Surveyed brands with an early predicted revenue peak spend almost double the percentage that brands with late projected peaks in both lifecycle stages.

Brands with early projected peaks lessened their spending as a product aged and typically being decreasing spend after the brands projected peak year.

Surveyed late projection products dedicate a significantly smaller spend during these initial years on market and spread the spending over a longer period and usually continue increasing until their peak year.

Figure 1: Average Brand Spend as a Percentage of Projected Peak Annual Revenue, by Timing of Peak Annual Revenue and Lifecycle Stage

One major cause of this pattern in commercialization strategies is that brand teams predicting to reach their peak revenue within the first three years on market are typically blockbuster products for common diseases. These brands typically do not have to spend as much time on disease education and awareness, and often compete with several competitors. Brands targeting rare diseases will usually spend more time educating physicians and therefore take more time to reach their peak annual revenue, requiring a more evenly dispersed commercialization strategy.

