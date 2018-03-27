Involve Cross-Functional Teams to Implement a Successful Commercialization Plan

Most successful product commercialization or brand teams include personnel from different functional groups within the company. Involving different perspectives in the commercialization plan can help teams set a unified company goal and prepare for any possible challenges they may face during the process. Cutting Edge Information’s new Drug Commercialization report examines the different groups used in brand commercialization and the potential advantages of each.

Figure 1 shows the usual functions that are involved in brand commercialization. An interviewed director of portfolio management at small Company A explains that commercialization plans utilize many groups including R&D, clinical development, formulation scientists, regulatory affairs, legal and finance. In fact, a consultant interviewed for the report believes that cross-functional work is key to having a successful product launch. She argues that, rather than being isolated, “teams such as medical, marketing, regulatory and reimbursement should be living and breathing with each other.”

Figure 1: Functions Typically Involved in Brand Commercialization

While the commercialization plan can involve several different functions, the following are often the most important:

Commercial : Logically, commercial staff play a key role in brand commercialization. Despite their importance to the commercialization plan, survey data suggests that most groups rely on small commercial teams of 10 FTEs or less to support product launch. One important note is that this staffing number does not include the sales force, although sales forces typically get involved later in the product lifecycle.

Medical : Beyond the marketing team, medical affairs is another function typically involved in product development. Medical affairs teams, through medical science liaisons (MSLs), often have a strong understanding of the scientific needs of health care providers and can help implement them into the commercialization plan.

Reimbursement : Securing compensation for a product is a crucial part of commercialization success. However, securing reimbursement has become more uncertain than in previous years. To overcome this challenge, the director from Company A explains that teams are drastically increasing their reimbursement staff and incorporating reimbursement strategy into their commercialization plans.

: Securing compensation for a product is a crucial part of commercialization success. However, securing reimbursement has become more uncertain than in previous years. To overcome this challenge, the director from Company A explains that teams are drastically increasing their reimbursement staff and incorporating reimbursement strategy into their commercialization plans. Dedicated New Product Planning: The interviewed portfolio management director from Company A also believes that companies need to have a dedicated new product planning function that can report to either the CEO or head of commercial. This group acts as a coordinator among clinical, commercial and all other involved functions. The interview director argued that, “the new product planning group should be the shepherd — from a commercial standpoint — up until Phase 3.”

Though other functions — such as clinical groups — can also have heavy involvement in brand commercialization, utilizing these main four groups can significantly improve the effectiveness of your commercialization plan. Teams may want to consider involving these functions throughout the commercialization process and involve other groups when necessary.

