Target Patient Enrollment Can Guide Clinical Trial Site Selection

Clinical trial site selection is one of the most important decisions that clinical teams make. Although there are many nuances to site selection, determining the ideal number of trial sites is particularly consequential. Clinical teams that contract more sites than necessary waste resources. In contrast, selecting too few sites to recruit the number of patients needed for a clinical trial could add substantial delays to the trial timeline. The most successful clinical groups contract an adequate number of sites to reach trial milestones in a timely manner.

Several important factors can determine the ideal clinical trial site selection count. According to CEI’s report Clinical Development and Trial Operations, the number of sites needed for a clinical trial is largely dependent on the trial phase, which determines the number of subjects needed. Figure 1 compares the average number of investigator sites that surveyed teams use with the average number of enrolled patients, by trial phase.

On average, surveyed clinical teams report contracting only 3.8 sites for each Phase 1 trial — the fewest of all trial phases. This finding is not surprising because Phase 1 trials typically involve the fewest subjects. On average, the report finds that surveyed teams only enroll about 40 patients in Phase 1 trials. With so few subjects, sponsors typically only need a few sites to complete Phase 1 trials.

Phase 3a and 3b trials on average utilize the most sites — 81.6 and 71.8, respectively. This is because phase 3 trials enroll a very high number of subjects. To keep to trial timelines, teams need to contract a high number of sites to oversee so many patients.

Figure 1: Comparing the Average Number of Trial Sites Used with the Average Number of Patients Enrolled, by Trial Phase

Determining the right number of sites needed is a crucial component of clinical trial site selection. Although many factors can influence how many sites a sponsor should contract, the trial phase is one of the most significant. Being aware of how the target patient enrollment number impacts the number of sites required for a trial can save clinical teams valuable time and resources.

