45% of Surveyed Study Sponsors Employ Decentralized Clinical Team Structures

Choosing a company’s clinical team structure has a huge impact on how the entire organization operates. Typically, the choice is between a centralized system – all decisions made by one group for the entire clinical organization – or a decentralized system – various clinical teams have complete or close to complete autonomy in their decision making. While centralized clinical team structures come in one basic form, decentralized organizations can differ by region, therapeutic area or business unit. Both clinical team structures are common among life science company teams and each comes with their own benefits and disadvantages. Cutting Edge Information’s report Clinical Development and Trial Operations highlights the popularity of each clinical team structure among surveyed teams and analyzes the reasoning behind their choices.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of companies’ clinical teams that report using a completely centralized or decentralized system. While the majority of teams opt for a centralized clinical trial structure (55%), the rest use decentralized structures (45%). The largest portion of teams may employ centralized clinical team structures because of the consolidation they provide. All parts of the clinical organization operate under the same knowledge and guidelines, which promotes a single voice and faster decision making throughout the company. Company size may also play a role in a company’s decision to employ a centralized structure. While not shown in Figure 1, the study found that the majority of respondents that report using completely central systems are small biopharmaceutical companies – only two Top 50 companies use this system.

Figure 1: Companies’ Clinical Operations Structures

The most popular decentralized clinical team structures are those organized by therapeutic area (TA) – 19%. According to one executive interviewed for Cutting Edge Information’s study, the advantages of this system stems from the increased focus on scientific aspects that are unique to a decentralized team’s therapeutic area. Other forms of decentralized systems are employed in similar, though not equivalent, percentages – 14% organize by business unit and 12% organize by country / region.

Surveyed study sponsors likely turn to decentralized clinical team structures based on country/region for the same reasons that others opt to organize by therapeutic area. Specific challenges may come up in different locales and having autonomous units there to make decisions is simpler than reporting back to a central decision-making unit.

As mentioned before, the level of resources available to a company can influence its clinical team structure. But a company’s scope can also contribute to its choice to employ a decentralized system — Top 10 and Top 50 companies may be too big for a single unit to oversee effectively. When selecting an appropriate clinical team organization system, companies should assess the diversity of their product portfolios as well as their ability to support one or more teams.

For more information about Clinical Development and Trial Operations, download the report summary here.