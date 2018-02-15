Comparing Brand Commercialization Spend by Target Patient Population Size

A number of different costs, including organizing clinical trials, conducting pricing studies or setting up a brand website, go into commercializing a biopharma brand. The expenses associated with brand commercialization vary throughout a product’s lifecycle, and total brand spend will vary for each product — particularly when comparing brands that target different sized patient populations. Cutting Edge Information’s report Drug Commercialization looks at the brand commercialization spend for teams overseeing drugs that target rare, intermediate and widespread patient populations.

Figure 1 displays the percentage change in brand spend between launch year and 13-24 months on market for surveyed teams that commercialize rare, intermediate and widespread patient population brands.

The majority of brands that target rare patient populations increase their brand spend one year after launch as evidenced by a median increase of 8% and an average increase of 13%. Teams with rare — orphan — disease brands may have to increase brand commercialization spend following launch year to support patients. Orphan patient population brands typically have a higher price tag and often target more serious diseases. The greater amount of adherence and financial support that teams may have to provide customers could help explain the increase in brand commercialization spend after product launch.

On the other hand, a large portion intermediate and widespread patient population brands experience no change or a decrease in brand spend during this period. Targeting a larger patient population generally lets teams reach economies of scale more quickly than with small patient populations. This allows teams to offer their brands at a lower price and refrain from having to give as much financial assistance following launch year.



Figure 1: Percentage Change in Brand Spend from Launch to 13-24 Months on Market, by Product Target Population Size

Promotion may also factor into the lack of change or decrease in brand commercialization spend for intermediate and widespread patient populations after launch year. Teams with drugs that target larger patient populations often compete in a crowded space and may spend a bulk of their budget on commercial and promotional activities at launch to set themselves apart. This increased level of brand commercialization spending likely decreases or levels off once products enter the market and secure their spot amongst competitors.