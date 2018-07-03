Average Pharma Brand Spend Allocation: Supporting Top Priorities During Each Lifecycle Stage

Allocating enough resources to support the right functions is crucial to a successful product launch. Over the course of a product’s lifecycle, teams modify their average pharma brand spend to reflect changing needs. For example, medical affairs spend tends to make up the bulk of expenditures early in the product lifecycle, while marketing and other commercial activities account for most of a brand’s total budget after launch.

CEI’s whitepaper, Commercialization Brand Spend: An Overview of Findings, categorizes brand spend into three distinct groups: commercial, reimbursement and medical. Commercial expenditures include advertising, marketing and promotional activities while reimbursement includes market access activities and pricing studies. Medical spend encompasses all medical affairs activities, such as medical science liaisons (MSLs), medical communications, investigator-initiated trials (IITs) and medical education, among other activities.

Figure 1 shows the average pharma brand spend allocated to each of these categories over a product’s lifecycle.

According to the figure, the most dramatic shift in allocation occurs in commercial and medical spend over the product lifecycle. During Phase 2 of development, medical spend accounts for 62% of total brand spend, on average, while commercial expenditures make up only 25%. However, by 13-24 months on market, medical and commercial expenditures flip, with teams on average allocating 65% of total brand spend to commercial activities and only 25% to medical.

This large shift in average pharma brand spend allocation reflects teams’ changing priorities after the product launch. Prior to regulatory approval and launch, teams focus primarily on medical activities that support the brand’s clinical development and help to disseminate scientific information. Once the brand receives approval from the regulatory agency, however, marketing activities may proceed. As a result, commercial activities aimed at promoting the brand to prescribers and healthcare consumers quickly overtakes medical spend after launch.

The average reimbursement spending over time also reflects changes in brand strategy throughout the product lifecycle. Reimbursement activities typically peak just before launch, when market access groups are most active gathering product value data and meeting with payers to secure favorable reimbursement. Accordingly, average reimbursement spending peaks during Phase 3b at 24%.

By launch, reimbursement spend slides to only 14%, and then to 10% during 13-24 months on market. After the product reaches market, reimbursement activities become less crucial, since the brand has already secured reimbursement from many payers.

Figure 1: Average Brand Spend Allocation, by Lifecycle Stage

Brand spend allocation decisions are some of the most important for teams to make during a product’s commercialization process. Teams weigh priorities during each lifecycle stage to craft the best brand spend strategy that supports the most crucial functions. Understanding the changes in activity levels and average brand spend requirements before the commercialization process begins can help ensure successful product launches.

For more information about Commercialization Brand Spend, download the white paper here.