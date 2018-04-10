Many Executives Still Lack Experience With Adaptive Design Trials

Adaptive design trials allow company teams to proactively plan for needed adjustments in the clinical trial design. With more flexibility, clinical teams can adapt to changes with minimal delays to the trial timeline. For these reasons, adaptive trials are becoming a more enticing option for clinical functions. However, many life science executives still report a low level of familiarity or experience with adaptive design trials, according to CEI’s report, Adaptive Design Clinical Trials: Strategically Modify Traditional Methodologies to Support Efficient Clinical Operations.

Figure 1 shows surveyed sponsor company executives’ level of familiarity with adaptive trial design. According to the figure, only a minority of surveyed executives — 38% —have a strong working knowledge of adaptive trial design.

The remaining 62% of surveyed executives had only limited experience or less.

One quarter of sponsor company clinical executives have some experience, although have only conducted one or two trials utilizing an adaptive design.

Another quarter of surveyed executives have only entered preliminary planning for a trial using an adaptive design.

Finally, just over one-in-ten have only a theoretical understanding of adaptive design trials, though do not have any actual experience using it.

Figure 1: Level of Familiarity with Adaptive Trial Designs: All Surveyed Executives from Sponsor Organizations

Certainly, the fairly recent emergence of mainstream adaptive trial designs could explain why so many executives lack experience with them. Another reason why many sponsor companies have not yet overseen adaptive design trials could be negative pressures from regulatory bodies. While many teams report advantages to adaptive designs, such as lower product development costs and fewer Phase 3 failures, many regulatory agencies are cautious to approve them. Both the FDA and its European counterpart, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have been less than receptive at times to late-stage adaptive design trials due to fears of operational bias and other mishaps. Still, adaptive trials continue to be an emerging trend for life science organizations due to their time and cost-saving potential. It is likely that more will begin testing adaptive trial designs in the future.

