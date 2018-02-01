2018 Fair Market Value Rates: What’s New?

After months of surveys responses, data brushing, and value regressions, Cutting Edge Information is prepared to release its 2018 Fair Market Value (FMV) rates on the FMVConnect portal. From the largest pharmaceutical companies to the smallest non-profits, Cutting Edge FMV rates are respected from a wide range of industries and experts.

This year, Cutting Edge Information has updated all its rates while adding new countries and new specialties. Additionally, CEI has tiered General HCP and Non-HCP titles for the first time.

Traditionally, the tiering structure comprised International Level HCPs through Local Level HCPs, and General and Non-HCPs were not tiered. Most specialties were tiered as FMV benchmarks incorporate the differences inherent in working with many KOLs across different geographies and different specialty areas. It combined statistical analysis with standard benchmarking methodologies. Read more about our FMV methodology here.

Tiered General HCP and Non-HCP

In the past, Cutting Edge Information did not tier the General HCP and Non-HCP rates. Recent data collection however has allowed CEI the insight to tier General HCP and Non-HCP specialists for the first time. The healthcare providers who previously fell in this category now fall under the International, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 categories, allowing for increasingly specific rates. These specialties include primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, among many others. They will all be tiered starting in 2018. This increased preciseness accommodates greater client needs in FMV.

New Countries

Cutting Edge Information has also expanded into areas where previously there was not enough data to deduce reasonable FMV. Most of these new countries fall in Africa or Asia. They include:

Botswana

Cambodia

Ethiopia

Ivory Coast

Maldives

Myanmar

Namibia

Rwanda

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Tanzania

Turkmenistan

Yemen

New Specialty Titles

In addition to expanding data on countries, Cutting Edge has also found FMV in new specialties. These include:

Biostatistician

Dermatology (Cosmetic)

Endocrinology (Diabetes)

Epidemiologist

Health Economist

Neurology (Headache)

Life Sciences PhD

Optician

Recreational Therapist

Research Pharmacologist

Veterinarian

Veterinary Tech

Many of these specialties were identified from client interest and CEI research will now meet these demands this year.

There are plenty of new features that FMVConnect has to offer this year. If your organization needs a refresh in rates or if you would like more information, please contact David Richardson at 919-403-6583.