Value-Based Contracting: Participate in CEI’s Survey to Learn How to Prepare for the Pricing Shift

It’s no surprise that rising drug prices are weighing heavy on the minds of the American public, policymakers and the pharmaceutical industry. Before the November election, nearly every US presidential candidate outlined a plan to reduce drug costs. However, the most groundbreaking development in the pharmaceutical pricing story came in 2015 from the US Department of Health and Human Services. A press release from the department stated that it would begin taking steps to shift Medicare drug reimbursement from a system based on the volume of care provided to the value of care[1]. This strategy would reward quality of care based on drug performance and cost-savings rather than reimburse for the number of treatments administered. By the end of 2018, the release states, DHHS hopes to tie 90% of Medicare payments to value measurements with hopes of reducing drug expenditures. What’s more, the department hopes to expand pay-for-performance schemes beyond CMS and into the private sector in a push to lower drug prices across the board.

Pharmaceutical companies largely see this shift from volume to value-based contracts as inevitable in the US market. However, many market access teams are not yet certain how these changes will impact their strategies. Value-based contracting could bring new challenges for company teams, including agreeing with payers about what metrics should be used to measure a product’s value. Contracts may also be tricky from a legal and compliance standpoint, and many teams may be hesitant to enter risk-sharing agreements. However, pricing products based on their performance will gives pharmaceutical teams the opportunity to tell a value story to payers that rewards superior outcomes and savings. For these reasons, value-based reimbursement is both an exciting and enigmatic trend for the pharmaceutical industry.

Cutting Edge Information is here to help your team prepare for the shift to value-based pricing. To learn more about how you can navigate value contracts, check out our survey about pricing, reimbursement and value-based contracting, which asks about pricing activity benchmarks and value-based contracting strategies. Research partners who complete the survey will receive a complimentary copy of research findings. To participate, simply email CEI research analyst Carson Hurt at carson_hurt@cuttingedgeinfo.com, and ask about this research study.

[1] USDHHS Press Office. (2015). Better, Smarter, Healthier: In historic announcement, HHS sets clear goals and timeline for shifting Medicare reimbursements from volume to value [Press Release]. https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2015/01/26/better-smarter-healthier-in-historic-announcement-hhs-sets-clear-goals-and-timeline-for-shifting-medicare-reimbursements-from-volume-to-value.html