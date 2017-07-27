Determining When to Begin Unaccredited Medical Education Activities

The traditional goal of unaccredited medical education is primarily to help educate physicians and other healthcare providers (HCPs) about diseases, treatments and new clinical practices. But an interviewed medical affairs vice president from a small US team believes that medical education team objectives are shifting. According to this VP, medical education teams are beginning to focus more on providing value to HCPs and educating them about significant trends within the pharmaceutical industry. Concentrating on the larger problems surrounding health and wellness, rather than on just the diseases that companies’ drugs will ultimately treat, allows pharmaceutical companies to increase their worth to physicians.

The stage in which a team decides to start unaccredited medical education activities depends significantly on the product type it is supporting. Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Product Launch Series contains a module specifically on company-driven medical education. Figure 1 shows the cumulative percentage of surveyed teams that have started their company-driven medical education at each lifecycle stage. These percentages are broken down by the supported product type.

For both niche and blockbuster product teams, 20% of surveyed teams begin their unaccredited medical education activities in Phase 3a. No surveyed common product teams start activities until registration and launch, when 80% begin.

For all surveyed teams, the most common phase to begin activities is product registration. The cumulative number of teams who start activities increases the most between Phase 3b and Registration. This indicates that over half (60%) of all surveyed teams start during this phase. At the launch and registration phase, 80% of surveyed teams from all product types have begun these activities.

Only 20% of all surveyed teams begin their unaccredited medical education activities after product launch.

Both niche and blockbuster product teams often conduct larger numbers of company-driven medical education events than common product teams. Starting these activities earlier in a product’s lifecycle creates a larger window of time to host these events.

Figure 1: Company-Driven Medical Education Activity Start: Cumulative Percentage, by Product Type

