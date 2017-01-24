Two Traits That Distinguish Market Access Key Account Managers From Other KAMs

Key account managers (KAMs) are a relatively new and growing position in life science teams. Although they are all tasked with influencing stakeholder formulary decisions, some KAMs focus on specific client types. These targeted account managers typically fall into two categories: market access or commercial-focused. Cutting Edge Information’s Pharma Key Account Management report looks into where KAMs fit into different company structures and how their responsibilities differ. According to the report, a large percentage (31%) of KAMs fall under the oversight of market access teams (Figure 1). These market access KAMs differ from more generalized account managers and sales force KAMs in two areas. They interact exclusively with traditional market access clients and more often have an HOL or MSL background rather than sales.

Figure 1: Department with Functional Oversight of Key Account Management Teams: General Groups

Like more broadly-focused KAMs that fall under market access teams, market access KAMs are responsible for overseeing large accounts and strengthening relationships with clients. However, market access KAMs focus more narrowly on strengthening payer relationships as opposed to relationships with hospital systems, physician networks and ACOs. As such, they usually manage fewer accounts than KAMs focused on a broader set of clients.

In terms of expertise, company teams looking to staff market access KAMs are much more likely to hire personnel with market access or health economics field force experience. Teams surveyed for CEIs report view an HOL or MCL background more desirably than a sales background for targeted KAMs. The opposite is true for more generalized KAMs, as teams typically see past experience in sales as an extremely valuable asset. This finding indicates that market access KAMs typically take less sales-intensive roles and instead support accounts through interactions with payers.