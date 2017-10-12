Incorporating Consistent Quality Control Methods into Trial Master File Strategy

Trial master files (TMFs) are a key aspect of a life science company’s clinical operations. Most company teams want to ensure that these files are accounted for and error free before a regulatory body audits them, so they will implement formal quality control (QC) to ensure their integrity. Cutting Edge Information’s Trial Master File Management takes a closer look at the percentage of documents that surveyed teams send to QC as part of their trial master file strategy.

According to Figure 1, all but 8% of surveyed global teams have a formal process in place for determining the percentage of documents that enter QC for sponsor-level documents. Only 9% of surveyed teams do not have a formal process for site-level documents. Conversely, the largest percentages of surveyed global teams choose to refer to a standard document list when determining the percentage of documents that enter QC — 59% for sponsor-level documents and 46% for site-level documents. Following standard document lists, a quarter of surveyed global teams choose to review a preset percentage of sponsor-level documents chosen at random, and 36% choose to do the same for site-level documents.

Figure 1: Process for Determining Percentage of Sponsor- and Site-Level Documents That Enter Formal QC: Global Teams

Surveyed company teams potentially deal with many different TMFs and using standard document lists or preset percentages of documents chosen at random ensures that consistent portions of TMF documents go to QC each time. A number teams also look to streamline these processes even more by converting their TMF documents to digital formats. Through accurate electronic filing practices, those in charge of QC can have easier, quicker access to a preset percentage or standard list of TMF documents. Using consistent QC practices alongside innovative technologies can add speed and accuracy to a company team’s trial master file strategy.

