Examining the Use of Exceptional Thought Leader Tiers Across Regions

Life science companies usually establish thought leader tiers to organize physicians by differing levels of influence. Healthcare providers (HCPs) in the top tiers are often the most experienced and have influence on treatment decisions across a large geographic area. Thought leader management teams engage these thought leaders in several activities designed to encourage a product’s adoption and advance scientific knowledge of the treatment option. Though all thought leader tiers are important to the companies’ thought leader development, the highest tiers are the most immediately useful.

The second module of Cutting Edge Information’s Thought Leader Development Series —Segmenting Thought Leaders — looks at how teams group their thought leaders to allow for successful and influential relationships.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed team’s thought leaders at each tier, by region. The tiers include the Exceptional Tier, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The exceptional tier consists of thought leaders whose qualifications and influence significantly surpass Tier 1 HCPs, which are traditionally the highest caliber thought leaders. Other than Latin American, surveyed teams across all regions have thought leaders in the Exceptional category.

The highest percentage of thought leaders in every region except Latin America are in Tier 2.

Over half (60%) of surveyed Latin American teams’ thought leaders are in Tier 3. On average, across all other regions, Tier 3 only consists of 21% of thought leaders.

The Exceptional Tier makes up no more than 4% of any regions’ thought leaders, showing the rarity of that level HCP.

Figure 1: Percentage of Thought Leaders in Each Tier, by Region

Though traditional models utilize only three different tiers, many companies see value in identifying extremely influential thought leaders as a separate fourth tier. Despite the dearth of these doctors, using an Exceptional Tier is an increasingly common trend among life science companies. Exceptional Tier thought leaders are highly experienced medical experts who are very active in promotional and scientific activities with the company. Separating the very best thought leaders into a fourth tier can allow companies to focus more attention on those HCPs and employ their influence as effectively as possible.

To learn more about Segmenting Thought Leaders, download the module summary here.