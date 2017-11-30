Thought Leader Strategy Development Start: How Early is Early Enough?

At CEI, we joke that most of our key findings can be summed up into one phrase: start early. It’s a simple adage but often difficult to execute — especially in light of budgetary concerns and cross-functional planning woes. When teams do start early enough, though, its ripple effects can slingshot a product or team to great success. One of the groups whose start lines keeps moving farther and farther back is thought leader management.

Surveyed executives from thought leader activity groups — including thought leader development, medical science liaisons (MSLs) and advisory boards — reported their strategy development start, strategy execution start and peak activity times. The resulting data indicate that thought leader teams are starting sooner than ever. Forty-five percent of surveyed teams begin developing strategies two years before product launch. Still, another 16% start as early as four years before launch. The earlier teams begin, the more time they have to identify key opinion leaders (KOLs), run advisory boards and lay the groundwork for product education and relationship-building.

What’s interesting, though, is how these start times differ based on company size. Figure 1 compares thought leader strategy development start times between surveyed teams from large companies — Top 10 and Top 50 — and small companies. Surveyed large company teams concentrate their start times around two years before launch. In contrast, surveyed small company teams spread out their start times between three and two years before launch, with 36% apiece.

Figure 1: Thought Leader Activity Strategy Development Start, by Company Size

Top 10 and Top 50 company teams often have a larger pool of existing KOL relationships, allowing them to hold off on starting thought leader activities for an upcoming product until closer to launch. Small companies, however, may not have as many existing relationships from previous products and may have to vie harder to engage KOLs. As such, it behooves small companies to begin communicating with thought leaders as soon as possible. So — while “start early” is always a good mantra — just how early may depend on company size.

The research findings from this blog come from CEI’s Medical Affairs Patient-Centricity and Proving Value report. To learn more about the details of this report, download the summary here.