Getting The Most Out Of Thought Leader Meetings

Meeting face-to-face with physicians and thought leaders is far and away the most important way that MSLs can support an investigational product. Thought leader meetings are not only a personal way to share new clinical trial data, but they are also an excellent source of two-way scientific exchange. According to research published in Capture and Communicate the Full Value of Medical Science Liaisons, by Cutting Edge Information, forward-thinking teams create a comprehensive list of discussion topics and train MSLs on the art of extracting valuable pieces of information. As one surveyed MSL manager said, “We visit physicians with the intent of really answering the questions of the customer, but more important to the company is gaining insights from the expert.” Every thought leader meeting MSLs have should have this philosophy: be a resource to the medical community first, while always keeping an ear perked for important information.

Sometimes listening for competitive intelligence is not enough. Face-to-face thought leader meetings can be short. Survey data suggest that the average face-to-face meeting between an MSL from a Top 10 pharmaceutical company and a KOL lasts only 29 minutes. Those numbers do grow to 36 minutes and 45 minutes for MSLs at Top 25 and Top 50 companies, respectively, but the point is clear: time is precious. To combat the time crunch, one surveyed company trains its MSLs to ask critical questions that can inform the company’s strategic direction. That list includes questions about the patient experience, possible improvements to current standards of care and other disease management preferences.

To extend the length of face-to-face meetings, MSLs must come prepared with new, valuable information to report. One company’s medical affairs director believes that meetings in support of pre-market products last longer because physicians still have questions about the mechanism of action and recent clinical trial data. Once a product is already launched, physicians have had substantial time to process the data. MSLs should arm themselves with new real-world data to make post-launch visits more valuable to KOLs.