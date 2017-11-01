Examining Varying Thought Leader Management Team Structures Across Company Sizes

Thought leader management team structures can vary greatly. According to an interviewed consultant, revenue expectation and audience size, along with company size and reporting function, are the main determining factors of a company’s thought leader management team structure. Many teams report through either commercial or medical, but some have separate branches of thought leader management on both sides. These teams are primarily from large companies, and most commonly connect at the vice president level. In these circumstances, the medical side handles early pre-launch activities, while the commercial is responsible for promotional activities after launch.

Some smaller companies may even have separate thought leader management positions on each brand team. These roles can hold specific responsibilities like advisory boards and speaker bureaus, along with other thought leader development activities. This structure is primarily only used among small companies. An interviewed executive from a Top 50 biotech believes that, in the ideal situation, one individual team would handle all KOL involvements. Many teams primarily use smaller groups to handle thought leader management tasks, which this executive does not think is as efficient.

Cutting Edge Information’s Thought Leader Management Team Resources and Structure report looks at how thought leader management team structures vary at different companies. Figure 1 displays the median number of full-time equivalents (FTEs) at the vice president and director level for surveyed Top 10, Top 50 and small company teams.

Surveyed small company teams typically have the largest dedication of FTEs at the top levels, with 1.8 FTEs combined between the two levels. These companies have typically 0.55 FTEs more at this level than Top 10 company teams, and 1.25 FTEs more than Top 50 company teams.

Both Top 10 and Small company thought leader management teams typically have one full director FTE.

Figure 1: Median Vice President and Director FTE Allocation for Thought Leader Management Teams, by Company Size

Smaller companies, though they have more FTEs at the higher levels, will have less lower level employees than a Top 10 or Top 50 team. In these smaller companies, the interviewed executive’s ideal thought leader management team structure can occur: one core team of highly ranked members can control and monitor all thought leader management activities. Larger company teams with greater resources will typically use more lower level employees in smaller teams to spread out the workload.

