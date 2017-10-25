Adjust Lower-Level Thought Leader Management Staffing to Meet Larger Workloads

Thought leader management teams play a vital role in life science organizations’ medical affairs strategy. Thought leader management groups are responsible for a wide range of tasks aimed at identifying KOLs and engaging them in company activities to support products. To conduct these important functions, teams allocate a balance of high and lower-level thought leader management staffing. Cutting Edge Information’s Thought Leader Development Series examines staffing changes between 2017 and 2018. According to the research, surveyed teams are most likely to maintain their upper-management staffing and change the number of associate positions.

Figure 1: Change in Thought Leader Management Staffing From 2017 to 2018, by Staff Position

Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed thought leader management teams that plan to increase, decrease and maintain each level of staffing between 2017 and 2018.

Surveyed teams are more likely to alter the number of lower-level staff than upper-level management positions. Forty-one percent of surveyed teams plan to increase or decrease the number of associate-level full-time-equivalents (FTEs) while only 18% will change the number of vice president FTEs. This finding is not surprising. Lower-level staff positions, such as associates, typically see the most fluctuation because they make up a larger proportion of total staff and do not play a management role. It is beneficial to maintain stable management structure, so most do not change the number of vice presidents and directors from year to year.

Among all staffing levels, surveyed teams are most likely to increase the number of associates. Nearly two-in-five surveyed teams plan to increase the number of associates in 2018. Associate-level staff are less costly than upper-management FTEs, and teams may hire more associates to keep up with an increasing workload. The finding that many teams plan to hire more associate-level staff suggests that thought leader management groups are expanding and taking on more responsibilities.

Many teams increase their lower-level thought leader management staffing numbers to support their key responsibilities and meet higher workload demands. However, maintaining a consistent upper-management force reduces disruptions and ensures team stability.

