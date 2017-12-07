Comparing Thought Leader Management Budgets Across Regions

Effectively utilizing thought leader relationships is a key factor to pharmaceutical product success. As such, organizing appropriate thought leader management budgets is a critical concern for life science companies. Cutting Edge Information’s Thought Leader Development Series’ third module — Thought Leader Management Team Resources and Structure — explores how different companies fund and support their thought leader management teams and activities.

Many factors can affect thought leader management budgets — primarily company size, product type, lifecycle stage and geographic region. These variables play a part in the overall size of thought leader management budgets and the amount that teams allocate to different thought leader management activities.

Figure 1 examines how geographic region alters thought leader management budget allocation to individual activities.

Surveyed global teams allot the highest budget percentage (27%) to thought leader clinical activities. Global teams also dedicate the largest budget percentage to clinical activities of all regions, suggesting that thought leader clinical activities are often centralized at the global level.

Regional teams have much larger budget allocation to thought leader training and preparation work, indicating that companies may prefer more regionally specific training programs.

Similar percentages of budget go to both educational and promotional speeches across all regions. This trend suggests all regions place a similar priority on speaker programs.

Surveyed APAC teams allot the highest thought leader management budget percentage to promotional speeches (18%). APAC teams, along with other emerging markets, often prioritize commercial activities — perhaps explaining why commercial speeches receive the largest budget allocation.

Except for the “other” category, identifying thought leader candidates receives the lowest average allocation at 6%. The “other” category includes MSLs and content development.



Figure 1: Average Allocation of Thought Leader Management Budget, by Team Region

Although several other factors can influence thought leader management budget allocation, understanding regional trends and priorities is key to having an effective thought leader management team.

To learn more about the research findings of Cutting Edge Information’s Thought Leader Management Team Resources and Structure, download the module summary here.